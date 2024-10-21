‘I’m A Reputation Guy’: Tom Brady Declares His Favorite Taylor Swift Album After Attending Her Miami Eras Tour Show

Tom Brady is officially a Swiftie! The former athlete recently attended Taylor Swift’s Miami Eras Tour concert and became a fan of her sixth studio album, Reputation. Brady took to Instagram to share his excitement with a picture of him with his sons John Jack Edward Thomas, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin Rein, whom he shares with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

The post also included a short clip of Swift in her iconic Reputation tour outfit crooning her hit track Ready For It? from the previously mentioned album. "The gang does @taylorswift. I think I learned I’m a Reputation guy," Brady captioned the post.

He was among the star-studded crowd who attended the Maroon singer’s at Hard Rock Stadium on October 18, marking the start of the tour’s final leg. Among the celebs who showed up at the concert were Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, and their 7-year-old daughter Olympia. Today cohosts Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, and Savannah Guthrie were also present.

TikTok star Alix Earle and her boyfriend, Miami Dolphins’ Braxton Berrios, Craig Melvin's wife Lindsay Czarniak, and last but not least, the Kelce family also channelized their inner Swifties. Earlier, the former football quarterback posted a glimpse of himself enjoying the show with his arms around his sons on his Instagram story and wrote "Boys night at the Eras Tour” over the post.

In May, Brady indirectly poked fun at the Grammy-winning singer as she brought her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s team Kansas City Chiefs into the limelight since their relationship began. "Kansas City, you say your stadium is the loudest," he said during his live roast special. "It helps when all your fans are 14-year-old girls.” In honor of “Tay-Tay” the retired quarterback took a look back at Chiefs' eras “Terrible for 50 years, good for five," he quipped.