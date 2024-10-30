'I’m Afraid Of...': 50 Cent Shares Why He Turned Down USD 3 Million Offer To Perform At Donald Trump's Rally

50 Cent’s apolitical beliefs allegedly led him to turn down a $3 million offer from Donald Trump’s campaign to perform at a rally on Sunday, October 27. In an interview with The Breakfast Club, host DJ Envy asked 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, if the Republican hopeful had offered him money for an endorsement. The 49-year-old musician replied, “I got a call,” confirming it was for a performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City this past Sunday.

Envy then asked if 50 Cent had been approached to perform Many Men at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in July, soon after a failed assassination attempt on Trump. The rapper said, “They offered me $3 million.” Co-host Charlamagne Tha God quickly clarified that the amount was specifically for the Madison Square Garden event. 50 Cent confirmed this and added that he had also been offered money for the RNC, but declined both. He did not disclose the figure he turned down for the latter affair.

“I didn’t even go far… I didn’t talk to them about that kinda stuff. I’m afraid of politics,” 50 Cent admitted.

ALSO READ: 50 Cent Recreates Get Rich Or Die Tryin' Album Cover With Donald Trump's Face After Former President Survives Assassination Attempt

He explained that his aversion to politics stems from the strong and often aggressive reactions people have toward individual political opinions. “That’s the formula for the confusion that sent Kanye [West] to Japan. He said something about both of those things and now he can only go to Japan,” the Just a Lil Bit rapper added.

Advertisement

He was seemingly referring to the Donda hitmaker's controversial political views, which have reportedly led to him being banned from performing at prominent U.S. venues, pushing him to pursue shows in Asian countries like China and Japan, where he still enjoys credibility as an artist. West’s last performance in the States was on December 10, 2023, at LIV Miami in the middle of DJ Khaled’s set. The 47-year-old also hosted listening parties for Vultures, his collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign.

On his career front, 50 Cent recently announced that he will ring in the New Year with his first Las Vegas residency, beginning December 27. His six-day residency in Sin City includes shows on December 27, 28, 30, and 31, as well as on January 3 and 4.

“I always bring the energy, and Las Vegas is the perfect spot to create an unforgettable experience for my fans,” the In Da Club rapper said in a statement about the upcoming shows.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 50 Cent Promises 'Unforgettable Experience' As He Announces His First-Ever Las Vegas Residency; DEETS