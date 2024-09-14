'I'm On About Stuff Like...': Barry Keoghan Opens Up About His Relationship With Son Brando, Reveals How It Inspired Bird Movie Role

Barry Keoghan, known for his role in Saltburn, opened up about his unique relationship with his 2-year-old son, Brando, and how it influenced his performance in his latest film, Bird. The actor shares Brando with his ex-girlfriend Alyson Sandro. In Bird, Keoghan portrays a single father navigating a complex relationship with his daughter, drawing on his personal experiences as both a child and a father.

Drawing from Personal Experience

Keoghan discussed how not having a father figure growing up has shaped his relationship with his own son. He explained to Entertainment Weekly, "I didn't have a father figure growing up, so even my relationship with my son isn't quite of the normal father-son relationship." Despite this, Keoghan emphasized that love between a parent and child is pure and doesn't require a model to follow. He added, "I'm on about stuff like teaching your son this or teaching your daughter that," highlighting the nuances of parenting without a blueprint.

Brando's Influence on Keoghan's Life

Barry Keoghan occasionally shares glimpses of his life with Brando on social media. In August, he posted a rare selfie with his son, showcasing their striking resemblance, particularly their bright blue eyes and rosy cheeks. Keoghan captioned the post, "He’s more of a charmer than I am. Our wee Brando ." The actor also revealed in a January 2024 interview with GQ that he only got one day off from filming *Saltburn* when Brando was born, calling it "the best time of my life." Keoghan named his son after the legendary Marlon Brando, saying, "To have Brando in your name — f-----' hell, man!"

Barry Keoghan's relationship with his son Brando not only influences his personal life but also profoundly impacts his approach to his roles. The actor finds joy and inspiration in being a father, despite lacking a traditional father figure himself. Keoghan’s openness about his experiences provides insight into how personal life can shape and enhance an actor's craft, bringing depth to the characters they portray.

