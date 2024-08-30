Barry Keoghan Joins Peaky Blinders' Movie Cast Alongside Cillian Murphy & Rebecca Ferguson; Details

Barry Keoghan is all set to join the cast of Netflix's upcoming Peaky Blinders film. He will appear alongside Cillian Murphy, who returns as Tommy Shelby, and Rebecca Ferguson, who has recently joined the cast.

In June, Netflix approved a film based on the popular television series Peaky Blinders. Steven Knight, the creator of the original series, wrote the screenplay for the film. He will also produce it, alongside Caryn Mandabach, Cillian Murphy, and Guy Heeley.

Tom Harper, a well-known director, will helm the film. Production is being done in collaboration with BBC Film. With a new and intriguing cast, the film seeks to carry on the beloved story of the Shelby family.

According to the website, Barry's part in the movie hasn't been revealed, just like Rebecca's. In June of this year, Netflix approved a film adaptation of the well-liked web series, which features Cillian reprising his iconic role as Tommy Shelby, the head of the Birmingham gangster family that shares the same name.

Director Knight is keeping the specifics of his new film under wraps, but he has revealed that it will take place during World War II. Production is set to begin later this year, fueling anticipation for what promises to be an engaging story.

Barry Keoghan has had an outstanding year in film. He received widespread acclaim for his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin, earning an Oscar nomination and a BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor. He also starred in Emerald Fennell's Saltburn, where he received BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations. His work has consistently impressed both audiences and critics.

Apart from his film career, Keoghan has been involved in various other undertakings. He starred in two films: Andrea Arnold's Bird, which debuted at the Cannes Film Festival, and the limited series Masters of the Air on Apple TV+. These parts demonstrate his increasing prominence in the field.

Keoghan's upcoming projects include Bring Them Down, which will be shown at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9. He will also appear in Trey Edward Shults' untitled film, which will co-star The Weeknd and Jenna Ortega.

Barry is also in talks to work with Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo on an adaptation of Don Winslow's novella Crime 101, which will be produced by Amazon MGM Studios. This busy schedule demonstrates Keoghan's ongoing success and versatility in his acting career.

