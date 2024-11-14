‘I’m Paraphrasing But...’: Adam Brody Opens Up On How His Kiss With Kristen Bell Was Described In The Script

After the duo's chemistry in the recently popular show, Nobody Wants This, Adam Brody and Kristen Bell have been among the most loved onscreen couples.

While Brody played the hot Rabbi Noah, Bell donned the character of Joanne. As much as the talk has been about the show's storyline, fans are also gushing about the first kiss shared by the characters on screen.

Brody, in conversation with People Magazine, shared the process behind filming the kiss in episode two of season one. The actor claimed that as he was rehearsing his lines with Bell ahead of the shot being ready, he read something about the kiss being the greatest of all times.

The O.C. star shared, "I’m paraphrasing, but it said something to the effect of, “It’s the greatest of all time.'" Further recalling the scene, he recited, "'Put your ice cream down;' 'put the bag down' was in there. I think 'he touches her face.' I mean, I’m just happy that I got to be part of an apparently memorable kiss. it’s a very cinematic thing."

However, the actor went on to joke that being an excellent onscreen kisser has not helped him get out of the household chores. He revealed that the scene, or even playing the lead in the Netflix series, has never raised his status in front of his wife or kids.

The actor revealed, “No. I can’t say it’s improved my status, but they treat me well here, so I have nothing to complain about.” Speaking of raising the bar of romance, he credited his wife by saying, “Ah, well, everything I do, I learn from my wife.”

Meanwhile, Nobody Wants This revolves around a Jewish Rabbi who falls for a girl. With religious challenges in their way, they figure out solutions to living together. The first season turned out to be a hit, and the streaming platform has renewed the show for season 2.

All episodes of Nobody Wants This are available to stream on Netflix.

