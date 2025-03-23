Impractical Jokers Star Joe Gatto Admits He 'Violated Trust of People I Love Most' After TikTok User Accuses Him of Assault

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to assault

Impractical Jokers alum Joe Gatto has shut down a headline accusing him of sexually assaulting a TikTok user after she alleged that the comedian committed a crime when she was 19.

In a conversation with Page Six, Gatto addressed the accusation, claiming that he could never assault anyone but admitted to making poor judgments in the past.

While sitting down for an interview with the media outlet, the comedian stated, “I have used poor judgment and, as a result, have violated the trust of the people I love most.” He further added, “But anyone who knows me at all knows full well that I wouldn’t assault anyone.”

The TikTok user, who goes by the name Joozyb, claimed in her video that the reality TV personality sexually assaulted her in 2023 after she met him at one of his shows in Milwaukee. The influencer alleged that the incident took place at a hotel where they had gone together.

Moreover, Gatto had just reunited with his wife around the same time. In her video, Joozyb was heard saying, “I got sexually assaulted by Joe Gatto, the ‘Impractical Joker.’”

Further in his conversation with the news outlet, the comedian added, “Working on myself is an ongoing process, and I am now going to take some time away from the public eye to focus my energies where I need to.”

Meanwhile, in her video, the influencer did not reveal additional details about the incident and concluded by stating that “some stuff happened.” She alleged, “I was drunk, whatever, and he was texting me all this stuff. And, like, it was starting to get a little weird, you know.”

To support her claim, Joozyb also attached a picture of herself alongside the comedian after the show.