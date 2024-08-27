Industry Season 3 Episode 3 Recap: Yasmin Manipulates Sir Henry Muck To Secure Her Own Financial Future

Spoiler Alert: The following contains major spoilers for Industry Season 3, Episode 3

In the latest episode of Industry, we see various characters struggling with their personal issues and professional setbacks during a trip to Switzerland for the COP climate conference.

The episode starts with a tense call where Muck defends his actions while Eric Tao, leading the discussion, tries to handle the fallout from Lumi’s failure. Eric gets a message from senior manager Wilhelmina Fassbinder, who offers him what seems like a new opportunity, but it turns out to be a way for the company to offload responsibility onto him. After Lumi’s poor IPO performance, other companies considering deals with Pierpoint are nervous, fearing they’ll be treated the same way.

Bill Adler, a key figure in Lumi’s launch, is on personal leave, which is corporate speak for being suspended. Eric is now tasked with managing Pierpoint’s reputation and is sent to the climate conference in Switzerland to oversee Lumi’s public session. Yasmin, who was originally set to accompany him, is joined by Robert Spearing, who has insights into Lumi’s troubles.

Meanwhile, Harper Stern, who was fired from Pierpoint, is working at FutureDawn. Petra Koenig, a senior manager at FutureDawn, has clashed with her boss, Anna Gearing, and is now plotting to start her own investment firm. Petra and Harper head to Switzerland to target investors at the conference and lure them away from Anna’s future deals.

Petra and Harper try to make their mark by launching a new fund, Leviathan, and attempting to steal investors from Anna. They struggle initially but eventually gain traction, especially when Harper impresses Otto Mostyn with their pitch and secures support for the fund.

Harper seizes the chance to exact revenge on Eric by causing a scene at the Lumi panel discussion. She publicly criticizes Lumi’s failing stock and reveals insider information, which attracts the attention of influential investor Peter Fergusson. This leads to Petra and Harper getting support for their new fund, Leviathan.

Meanwhile, Eric's attempts to salvage his career fail miserably, leading him to a humiliating encounter with Petra and Harper. Muck's personal and professional life also crumbles as Yasmin persuades Muck to leave Lumi, which could help her deal with her own financial issues. She also uses her connections to help Harper, further complicating the dynamics between her, Eric, and the new competitors.

