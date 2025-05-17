Angelina Jolie Exudes White Swan Vibes as Chopard Godmother at 2025 Cannes Film Festival: PICS

Angelina Jolie dressed to impress for the Trophée Chopard dinner at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Carlton Beach on Friday. Dressed in an elegant, one-sleeve gown, the actress channelled her inner white swan and left onlookers gasping for air.

To embrace the art of minimalistic style, she accessorised her dress with dangly silver earrings, red nails, white stilettoes, and a diamond-studded watch. For her makeup, she opted for a soft glam look with nude lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a shimmery eyeshadow.

As the Chopard godmother, Jolie will present the accolade to actors Marie Colomb and Finn Bennett during the ceremony, hosted by Cannes Film Festival execs, president Iris Knobloch and general delegate Thierry Frémaux, alongside Chopard co-president and artistic director Caroline Scheufele.

Earlier today, she arrived at the premiere of Ari Aster's Eddington to support the film's cast. Adhering to the new dress code, she donned an off-shoulder pastel pink gown from Brunello Cucinelli’s Fall 2025 collection. Her makeup was subtle and dewy, which perfectly complemented her gorgeous dress.

This marked her return to the prestigious French film festival after 14 years. She last attended the Cannes film festival in 2011 with her then-husband Brad Pitt for the Tree of Life premiere. The actress also walked the carpet in 2008 when she was expecting.

Jolie made several gorgeous appearances at the 2025 awards circuit due to her nominations for Netflix's Maria, in which she played the late opera star Maria Callas.

At the Palm Springs International Film Festival, she looked glamorous in an elegant black halter dress. Her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt accompanied her in a white gown with a floor-length lace skirt. This marked the actress's first major public appearance after she reached a divorce settlement with Pitt.

On the movie front, she will be next seen in French drama Couture, directed by Alice Winocour. It also stars Louis Garrel, Ella Rumpf, and Garance Marillier. The film revolves around an American filmmaker who arrives in Paris for Fashion Week.

