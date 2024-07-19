Tom Sandoval Drops Lawsuit Against Ariana Madix, Claims 'No Ill Will' Against Her As He Fires Lawyer Who Suggested The Move

Two days after suing his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix and making himself a target of criticism from fellow Vanderpump stars, Tom Sandoval has fired his lawyer, who he claims suggested he take the said legal action against her.

On Thursday, July 18, Sandoval took to his Instagram to issue a clarification on his recent legal move against Madix, whom he dated for 10 years before they split in 2023. He informed his followers on the social media platform that he has removed Matt Geragos, an attorney on his legal team, who advised him “about the Cross-Complaint” he filed against Madix on July 16. Sandoval noted the law practitioner failed to articulate the words “new lawsuit” or “suing” to him and only presented the legal move as a preventative measure.

Accepting accountability for failing to do his due diligence on the matter, the Bravolebrity said in clear words that the action against Ariana brought on his behalf is being removed. “I hold no ill will or vindictiveness toward Ariana,” he added, concluding his statement by expressing his hope to get through the case quickly so that he and Ariana can move on with their lives.

Read about Tom Sandoval’s now-dropped suit against Ariana Madix below!

Sandoval sued Madix for accessing explicit videos of him with Rachel Leviss

According to documents obtained by US Weekly on Tuesday, July 16, Sandoval sued Madix for accessing his personal communication device without his authorization to not only view but distribute explicit videos of him with Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss.

For those unversed, Sandoval and Madix’s decade-long relationship ended in April 2023 after the latter discovered her then-boyfriend’s affair with Leviss. The latter two dated briefly until their May 2023 split.

Following Sandoval’s Tuesday filing, Madix’s attorney, Mr. Jordan Susman, accused him of continuing to torment his client after engaging in an illicit affair that caused Madix significant emotional harm. Mr. Susman also insinuated that Sandoval had knowledge of what privileges he shared with Madix when it came to access to personal devices while they were still together, and hence his unauthorized access claim in the suit may not be true. The lawyer, at the time, asserted that the court would have no problem identifying and dismissing Tom’s “frivolous claims.”

Below is what the lawyer is saying now that Sandoval has settled the issue before it went to court.

Pleased with the dismissal of the cross-complaint, Madix’s lawyer asserts the whole suit against his client is meritless

Following Sandoval’s withdrawal, Susman told People: “We are pleased that Mr. Sandoval has stated his intention to dismiss his cross-complaint against Ms. Madix.”

Additionally, referring to the lawsuit Leviss filed against both Sandoval and Madix accusing them of eavesdropping and revenge p*rn in February, Susman asserted that the entire case against his client does not hold much merit. He also said that “it is only a matter of time before it is dismissed completely.”

In April, Madix’s attorney claimed Leviss was doing nothing but seeking to punish and blame Madix for the blow to her reputation and career caused by her affair with Sandoval with her filing.

