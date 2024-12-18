Is Arnold Schwarzenegger Coming Up With Christmas Movie? Terminator Actor Surprises Fans With New Look

Arnold Schwarzenegger was recently spotted in a new look that has surprised the athletic actor’s fans. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the Terminator actor was noticed sporting a white beard and wearing festive attire in New York City.

The report also suggests that the True Lies actor was filming an upcoming holiday movie in the city. Meanwhile, Arnold Schwarzenegger even took to social media surprising his followers with a new post.

Uploading a picture with Alan Ritchson, the Conan the Barbarian actor was seen smiling while also wearing a red coat with a festive scarf, having his hands tucked in pockets.

Standing beside him, even the actor from Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare was seen in a long winter coat, completing the look with a simple cap and a white t-shirt.

"Santa Claus is coming to town!" Schwarzenegger wrote in his caption.

He then also named his upcoming movie, The Man with the Bag adding that he is having a “fantastic” time filming the project with Ritchson.

Calling the feature’s director Adam Shakman “one of the funniest directors I've worked with” the Escape Plan actor even mentioned that New York City had hosted him amazingly.

Stating that he can’t wait to share the Christmas wonders with the fans, he also tagged Amazon Studios adding that working with them has been joyful.

Alan Ritchson is famously known for his portrayal of Jack Reacher in another highly acclaimed project by Prime Video, the Reacher series. Meanwhile, it is also crucial to know that Adam Shankman has some even more great credits under his belt such as Hairspray, The Wedding Planner, and more.

Moreover, it is not the first time that Arnold Schwarzenegger has come up with a holiday movie, as the actor was previously seen in the 1996 entry, Jingle All the Way.

The Man with the Bag does not have a release date yet.

