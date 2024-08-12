Is Cartoon Network Website Visitors Being Redirected To Max Streaming Services? Here's What We Know

This week cartoonnetwork.com site visitors were directed to a new page on Max, the subscription streaming service of the parent company Warner Bros. This change happened on Thursday, August 8.

The new page encourages fans to sign up for Max to watch their favorite Cartoon Network shows. It also mentions that subscribers can create a Kid's Profile with ratings and privacy settings for a kid-friendly experience. Here's what we know so far.

The message read on the official website, “Looking for episodes of your favorite Cartoon Network shows?” then it directs to Max, stating, “Check out what’s available to stream on Max (subscription required).”

The spokesperson for Cartoon Network explained that they are focusing on platforms where they see more engagement and growth potential. The spokesperson stated in an interview with Variety, “We are focusing on the Cartoon Network shows and social media where we find consumers are the most engaged and there is a meaningful potential for growth.”

Cartoon Network will continue to offer 11 hours of programming each day from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on TV. The website used to provide full episodes and clips of popular shows like Adventure Time, Craig of the Creek, The Amazing World of Gumball, Teen Titans GO!, Steven Universe, We Bare Bears, and Clarence. It also featured free games related to these shows.

In 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery announced a merger of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. Warner Bros. Discovery has also removed classic Warner Bros. cartoons from Max, including hundreds of Looney Tunes episodes and nearly 80 episodes of The Flintstones at the end of 2022.

Although Looney Tunes and The Looney Tunes Show were briefly listed as leaving the service late last year, the company later clarified that this was a mistake, according to The Verge.

Discovery's cost-cutting efforts and their push to get more subscribers for Max. Similar actions have been taken by other companies, such as Paramount Global, which removed content from Comedy Central and MTV News earlier this year.

On August 9, Warner Bros. Discovery reported a decline in revenue and a significant net loss due to a decrease in the value of its cable TV networks. While domestic streaming subscribers dropped slightly, international streaming subscribers increased.

