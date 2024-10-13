Is Doctor Who Spin-Off On The Cards? Find Out As Showrunner Russell T Davies Shares BIG Update

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies has shared details about the upcoming spin-off and the special Christmas episode that fans have been eagerly anticipating.

According to reports, Davies mentioned that the audience will be reintroduced to the Sea Devils in the mini-series The War between the Land and the Sea. The Sea Devils last appeared in the classic series "Doctor Who and the Sea Devils," where they faced off against Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor.

As for the cast members of the spinoff series, Jemma Redgrave, Russell Tovey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alexander Devrient, and Ruth Madeley will star alongside Vincent Franklin, who is popularly known for his role in Gentleman Jack. The makers will announce other cast members soon.

The official synopsis for the upcoming series outlines the plot: "When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing itself to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT steps into action as the land and sea wage war."

In a conversation with the entertainment portal, the creator of Doctor Who revealed that the cast and crew have entered the third week of filming and are excited for the fans to watch what they have created.

He further shared, "Normally, five episodes would be broken down into two or three blocks, filmed roughly in order... But this is all one big block, so an actor could appear for the first time in the very last scene of the very last episode (and indeed, someone does), but we could need them to shoot tomorrow."

Furthermore, Davies aims to finish the entire series by the end of the year, possibly around Christmas. Additionally, Ncuti Gatwa is set to return as the fifteenth doctor in the Christmas Special episode alongside Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan.

Filming is expected to be completed by the end of the year, and Doctor Who season 2 will be available for streaming on Disney+ by 2025. Fans can anticipate the mini-series to be released by the end of 2025 or mid-2026.

