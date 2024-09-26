Is Hoda Kotb Leaving The Today Show? Find Out As Talk Show Host Reveals Wanting To Spend More Time With Her Family

Hoda Kotb will be leaving her morning talk show while wanting to spend more time with her family. On Thursday, September 26, The Today Show host made an announcement by releasing a letter wherein she stated that while it was tough, she believes she made the right decision.

On the Thursday broadcast of the show, Kotb was in tears as she revealed wanting to make the most of her time on the show with the people close to her. As Kotb turned emotional, she was surrounded by her co-hosts, Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hegar, and Al Roker.

With the tears rolling down her eyes, the talk show host mentioned, "It was time for me to turn the page at 60 and to try something new." The Today Show made Kotb’s letter public, which stated, "As I write this, my heart is all over the map.”

She further wrote, "I know I’m making the right decision, but it’s a painful one. And you all are the reason why. They say two things can be right at the same time, and I’m feeling that so deeply right now. I love you and it’s time for me to leave the show."

Giving their support to the beloved host of the TV, the co-hosts, too, shared their heartfelt and luck-filled message for Hoda Kotb. Guthrie went on to say that she is proud of her friend, who cannot wait to begin a new innings of her life. The TV star also lauded her co-host’s guts for leaving the show on the top of her game.

Guthrie said, "Hoda, we love you so much, and when you look around and see these tears, they're love, as you are so loved. Honestly, I don't think any of us can imagine—we don't want to imagine—this place without you. It's complicated because we love you so much and we don't want you to ever go, but also I just want to say I am so proud of my friend."

She further added, “You have so much guts. You inspire me. I love you, and it's not over. I'm going to be showing up to your house."

Kotb further in her time on the show revealed that she had been considering taking the decision for quite a few months, but “my sixtieth birthday celebration on the Plaza felt like a shift. Like a massive, joyful yes, you are! I saw it all so clearly: my broadcast career has been beyond meaningful, a new decade of my life lies ahead, and now my daughters and my mom need and deserve a bigger slice of my time pie.”

While the TV host has decided to leave the morning talk show, she will still be a part of the NBC channel till early 2025.

