‘It’s About Trusting’: Hoda Kotb Shares Importance of ‘Right on Time’ Phrase in Her Life As She Turns 60

As she turned 60, Hoda Kotb reflected on one of her most important life lessons. As her 60th birthday approached, she felt it was "right on time." On August 12, she marked the occasion with a memorable party on the Today show. Sugarland and Little Big Town performed at the celebration, which also included a birthday message from Sandra Bullock, who is also 60.

Among the many thoughtful gifts she received, the most meaningful was a mural on display outside the plaza. This touching tribute was a standout moment in her birthday celebration, adding a personal and memorable touch to the occasion. Hoda's 60th birthday was celebrated with joy, heartfelt surprises, and love from friends and colleagues.

The image, which was illustrated by the nonprofit organisation Thrive Collection, which links artists and public school kids in New York City, shows Kotb's hand being held by two small hands, wearing a bracelet bearing the names of her two daughters, Haley and Hope.

The words "Right on Time," which Kotb has come to associate with the phrase over the years, are placed next to it. When Hoda Kotb told her friend Robin Roberts over the phone in 2017 that she was adopting her daughter Haley, she first overheard the comment, "That baby is right on time," according to PEOPLE. After Kotb made a comment about becoming a mother in her 50s, Roberts comforted her by saying, "That baby is right on time." Since then, Kotb has found a deep resonance with this statement. She noted that her second adopted daughter had also come exactly on schedule in 2019.

Kotb's career has taken a similar path, with timely success in roles like hosting Today with Hoda and Jenna and co-anchoring Today with Savannah Guthrie. Kotb believes that everything happens in its own time, and she remains hopeful that love will find her at the right moment. She advises others to focus on their own journeys rather than comparing their timelines to those of others, emphasizing that everyone's path is unique and unfolds at their own pace.

On her podcast, Making Space, Hoda Kotb recently talked about her personal development and revealed how her life started to drastically alter in her 50s. As she thought about Bevy Smith's assertion that "it gets greater later," she realized how much it related to her own experience.

As she approaches 60 years old, Kotb acknowledges that she could not have imagined living the colorful life she does now in her 40s. She believed that her life had come to an end and that she didn't deserve any more, even though she was thankful for what she had. She felt unworthy until she started actively working on improving her self-esteem and changing her viewpoint in her early 50s.

Kotb emphasized that trusting in divine timing and believing in one's own worth were critical to her transformation. She pointed out that many people struggle with self-doubt and may not realize their full potential until later in life. Her experience serves as a reminder that personal growth and a richer life are possible with age, but it requires confidence and a willingness to embrace change. Kotb's story emphasizes the importance of believing in oneself and remaining open to the possibilities that life can provide.

