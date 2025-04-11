Is Isabela Ferrer Distancing Herself From Blake Lively Amid Justin Baldoni Legal Drama? Source Reveals

It appears that the news around Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal controversy seems to be getting more dramatic as the days pass. Now, in the latest news, it appears that the actress-- Isabela Ferrer-- who played Lily Bloom’s younger version, in It Ends With Us, is allegedly maintaining distance from her co-star, Lively.

The Daily Mail reported that Ferrer allegedly wiped out a series of pictures she had posted on Instagram about the above-mentioned film and with Lively, which was noticed by social media users.

An insider revealed to the publication, “Isabela deleted her photos with Blake Lively at the advice of those around her.”

The source also stated that the Shallows star desired to “drag her into this lawsuit and asked her to back her up on her accusations of sexual harassment,” adding that Ferrer could not do that because she personally did not witness the same.

The insider told the outlet that Ferrer was “very naive” when she got the part in the project and “everything to her was a privilege.” They further stated that the actress was so "focused" on her role that she did not have “time to get involved in any gossip.”

The source continued that the actress is aware that “defending anyone against accusations” when she did not witness that herself with her own eyes could damage her professional front.

As per the outlet, they also shared, “She feels shafted and deleting her photos with Blake was no accident.”

As of now, the actress has one carousel post about the venture she starred in alongside Blake and Baldoni, one of which includes her photo with the Age of Adeline star.

