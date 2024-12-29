Is Jenn Tran Planning To Go Back To School? Former The Bachelorette's Star Reveals

Jenn Tran has got it all planned! The reality show star recently revealed that she is preparing to attend school for her master's degree and pursue a career as a physician assistant.

While conversing with People magazine, Tran expressed her excitement and intimidation surrounding her decision to return to school. For the unversed, since she was selected as a contestant for Season 28 of The Bachelor, which was followed by her features on The Bachelorette and Dancing With The Stars, Tran put her masters on pause.

The reality show star shared that she had not realized how much time she had taken off until now and that she had begun the process of getting her paperwork in and registering for her courses again. She revealed that she'll be going in March.

She further acknowledged, "I have a lot of work before going back to school, just refresher courses and things like that to get back to the level that I was at." As per People magazine, Tran will finish the second of two years of coursework to get her degree.

She stated, "The second year, you start working in the clinics with doctors and PAs and nurses and everything and getting a feel for what it's like." She added, "I finished two rotations already, so I only have six more to go, and then I'm free, and then I'm a PA, which is also really scary."

The reality star shared that she is going back, which will take time and hard work, but she is passionate about it. Tran stated that she has desired to study medicine her entire life, and she feels she would regret not completing it.

