Blake Lively’s Publicist Reacts To Claim That She Planted Stories During IT Ends With Us Tour; READ

It seems that Leslie Sloane, publicist of Blake Lively, is not holding back after it was alleged by Justin Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman that his client’s counter-lawsuit will consist of the allegations that the Age of Adeline’s publicist planted stories in the press, per People magazine.

For the unversed, after the shocking legal complaint was filed by Lively against Baldoni, Freedman said that he is preparing to file the counter-lawsuit that will “shock everyone,” as per Daily Mail. He is reportedly intending to file it as soon as the court opens again in 2025.

As per the aforementioned outlet, the Five Feet Apart director’s counter-lawsuit will claim that the subpoenaed messages in the actress's complaint were present out of context and claimed that her lawsuit was a ploy to repair her reputation after the negative press she garnered during their movie’s press tour.

As per the aforementioned publication, the Jane The Virgin actor’s countersuit will also include certain claims about Lively's PR team, which is led by her publicist, alleging that she planted stories to show him in a negative manner and led a smear campaign against Baldoni—and not the other way around as suggested by Lively’s lawsuit.

According to People magazine, Lively’s publicist has denied these allegations, saying that she did not plant any stories about the HR company on set and was actually told that the press got to know about them through Baldoni’s PR team member’s relative.

Sloane gave a statement to People saying, “I was contacted on 8/11 by Sara Nathan (Melissa Nathan’s sister) forwarding an anonymous tip that Page Six received, regarding allegations of HR complaints on the set of It Ends with Us.”

She continued saying that, post that she was contacted by multiple press outlets questioning the claims of HR complaints. She added that after being contacted, she gave a response to the press by referring them to Wayfarer or Sony for information in regard to the HR complaints.

She further said, “It’s clear that Mr. Baldoni and his Wayfarer Associates are suggesting that I originated press stories about HR complaints on set, which is false.”

As per the outlet, Sloane urged people to go through both complaints– by Lively and the Jonesworks LLC and Stephanie Jones (who Jennifer Able, Baldoni’s publicist, had employed) adding, “which provides the details of the campaign against my client.”

