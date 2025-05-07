Is Justin Baldoni’s Wayfarer Foundation Shutting Down Amid Legal Battle With Blake Lively? Here’s Everything We Know

Justin Baldoni’s Wayfarer Foundation is shutting down amid the ongoing legal battle with Blake Lively. The unfortunate news was announced by the founder of the organization, Steve Sarowitz, who took to Instagram to share his statement.

The reason behind taking such a big step was not revealed, but he showed deep gratitude towards the board of directors and the members who were a part of the initiative since the beginning.

In the statement dropped on social media, Sarowitz shared, “Over the past four years, Wayfarer Foundation has supported dozens of grantee partners in fulfilling their missions.” It further read, “I am so incredibly proud of the impact this organization has made and deeply grateful for our staff, board, donors and partners.”

The foundation head went on to say that while the organization is shutting down, he will continue the good work on the personal end and help as many as possible.

The statement continued to mention, “Upon unanimous decision of the board of directors, today we will begin the process of sunsetting the Foundation. We will honor all of our current grant commitments as we carefully wind down operations over the next several weeks.”

“Although the Wayfarer Foundation is closing, my personal commitment to giving remains strong, and I’m dedicated to making an impact on society through the ongoing mission and work,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Wayfarer Foundation was launched by Sarowitz and Baldoni in 2021. It worked to support the economic factors, gender equality, religious harmony, and youth empowerment, among other things.

While the reason behind the organization shutting down has not been revealed yet, it is rumored that the filmmaker’s lawsuit against the Another Simple Favor star has caused an impact.

The actor-director filed a case against Lively on the grounds of extortion and defamation.

