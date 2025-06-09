Is Justin Bieber Tired of 'Transactional Relationship' with Wife Hailey Bieber? Singer Goes on Another Rant Raising Concerns

Justin Bieber recently took to Instagram to share a series of emotional and reflective posts, opening up about the pressures of public life and his feelings on relationships. In a black-and-white selfie shared on Sunday, June 8, the two-time Grammy winner wrote, "I'm tired of transactional relationships. If I have to do something to be loved, that's not love."

These posts come amid a stream of similar captions the singer has been posting recently, touching on themes like 'forgiveness' and 'flaws.' The pop star also shared several Instagram stories over the weekend, where he expressed frustration about the unrealistic expectations placed on him.

In one Instagram story, Bieber wrote alongside a photo with his hand over his head, "This is how I feel after people keep telling me there's more work to do after I've given everything I have to give." He added, "I don't think any of us can handle hearing, 'You just gotta try a little harder and you will be like me.' It's not true."

He went on to say, "I listened to those fools who told me to work harder. And there's no end to trying to earn ur spot in this life because I tried. U have everything u need right now."

In a series of follow-up stories, Bieber reflected on society's focus on work and achievement. He suggested that people often prioritize work too much, when life should really be about faith and love. According to him, God's love is what inspires people to do better, not pressure from others. He criticized the idea that people need constant reminders to work harder, saying it's not anyone's place to act like God.

Bieber also shared that societal conditioning can confuse people and make them doubt what they once believed. He stated that faith, specifically Jesus, remains the answer to the pain many are facing. He admitted that the more he tries to work on himself, the more self-focused he becomes, which, in his view, misses the point. Instead of constantly striving, he encouraged others to let go and focus on thinking about one another.

Bieber also shared moments with his wife Hailey and son Jack

Alongside his posts about mental and emotional well-being, Justin Bieber also showed some love for his wife, Hailey Bieber. He posted a screenshot of a video call with her and captioned it, “that’s a man who LOVES his wife.”

In May, he also shared sweet moments with their 9-month-old son, Jack, writing, “Gonna be a good summer.” The carousel included photos of him balancing Jack on his head and cuddling with him on the couch.

The summer holds even more change for the Bieber family. Hailey Bieber’s skincare brand, Rhode, was recently acquired by e.l.f. Beauty in a major USD 1 billion deal. A source told PEOPLE, “She’s proud of how far Rhode has come,” adding that she believes teaming up with e.l.f will help take the brand to the next level.

