Is Kevin Costner Looking Forward To Directing The Third Part Of Horizon Despite First Movie’s Underperformance? Here’s What Actor Revealed

Kevin Costner is planning on taking the director’s chair for the third installment of the Horizon. During his recent appearance at the Venice Film Festival, the actor opened up about the first movie of the franchise underperforming at the box office.

Costner claimed that he is determined to make the potential film work with his assistance. The actor shared that according to him, the reason that the movie did not receive good reviews was the fact that Warner Bros. Studios kept on going back and forth with the release date of the second part.

The Yellowstone star shared with the audience at the event, "I think it probably was a reaction to the release of 1—it didn't have overwhelming success.” He further added, "That was a studio decision to release it six weeks later, and it became a studio situation to not release it that quickly."

Sharing his experience over the years in the film industry, Costner claimed that even the movies that don’t work on the box office go on to become classics.

The Dances with Wolves actor stated, "I've had a lot of movies that way that have stood the test of time.” He went on to say, "For me, it fell back into my plan, which was: I always wanted to come out with the movies about five, six months apart, and that was gonna allow me to come to Venice."

Meanwhile, speaking fondly over making Chapter 3 of the Horizon, Costner revealed that he will have to hurry so as to provide the audience with the best of storylines.

Addressing the viewers at the Venice Film Festival, the Water World actor stated, "I have to hurry and not let the rock fall back downhill. I've got to go put my hands on it again and start to push it up.” The actor emotionally added, "It's a rope that I cannot let go of. I don't know how I'm going to make 3 right now, but I'm going to make it."

The first Horizon film hit theaters in June 2024 and earned nearly $34 million, which was considered to be lower than the average amount. Horizon: The American Saga, chapter 1, is currently streaming on Max, while the release details for the second film will be let out by the makers soon.

