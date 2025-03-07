The White Lotus Star Jason Isaacs Reveals What Kind of Hotel Guest Would Lucius Malfoy Be; Tells Patrick Schwarzenegger 'Why Would He...'
The White Lotus stars Patrick Schwarzenegger and Jason Isaacs catch up in a fun segment where they reveal what kind of hotel guest Lucius Malfoy would make. Read the details below.
The White Lotus season 3 has made its way to the digital platform, and the fans have been loving the energy and the chemistry of the cast members, alongside the brilliance of the storyline. Following the release of the new season, two of the team members, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Jason Isaacs, caught up in a segment with HBO, where they hilariously discussed what kind of hotel guest Lucius Malfoy would make.
Malfoy, in the Harry Potter series, is known to be the father of Draco Malfoy, with long white hair and a snakehead crane.
Meanwhile, in the segment of the interview where Isaacs and the Midnight Sun actor sat down to chat, the latter asked The Patriot star, “What kind of hotel guest would Lucius Malfoy be?”
Isaacs quipped to reply, “Why would he need a hotel?” He further said, “He could just conjure himself up a mansion somewhere.” Following the latter’s statements, Schwarzenegger rotated an imaginary wand with his wrist as he smiled.
Isaacs continued to ask, “Why would he pay someone else to stay somewhere?” The actor added that Malfoy could “flick a wrist.”
Schwarzenegger does the flick again, and the Harry Potter star praised him by saying, “That’s very good.” Patrick says, “Thank you,” and Isaacs goes on to joke, “You should be auditioning. You know they’re making a TV series.”
The Death of Stalin star also claimed that his co-star would be very good in the role of one of the wizards in the Harry Potter series, and Schwarzenegger asked the veteran to ask HBO to put him in the show.
White Lotus is available to stream on HBO Max.
