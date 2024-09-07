Is Ocean’s 14 With George Clooney and Brad Pitt Happening? Rumors Explored

Ocean’s 14 has just received a big update. As per a few reports, the two main cast members of the heist movie, George Clooney and Brad Pitt are in talks to reprise their roles from the previous entries of the Ocean franchise.

The two actors were first seen playing the characters of Danny Ocean and Rusty Ryan in the 2001 film Ocean’s Eleven, following which they returned for two more films: the 2004 movie Ocean’s Twelve and 2007's Ocean's Thirteen.

As per Screen Rant, George Clooney stated while promoting The Boys in the Boat back in 2023 that the script for Ocean’s 14 is being worked on.

And as per the latest report by Deadline, the two stars are now being eyed to return to their respective roles. The report also states that the director of All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger, might be in talks to helm the new project.

Negotiations are still in their early phases as per the report, and an official offer has not yet been made to Berger.

Speaking of Edward Berger’s other credits, the highly acclaimed director has also worked on Conclave, a film that received some stellar reviews, when it premiered at the Telluride Film Festival.

His All Quiet on the Western Front as well won the Academy Award back in 2023.

While expectations are high to see Pitt and Clooney return for Ocean’s 14, other cast members seemingly might not return as Matt Damon and Casey Affleck still do not have any idea about the project, as per Screen Rant who interviewed the two while talking about The Instigators.

However, Damon showed interest, only "if we can get the whole group together and get a good script." It is anyway not possible to get the whole crew back onboard as Bernie Mac, who played the role of Frank Catton passed away in 2008.

Similarly, the Saul Bloom actor Carl Reiner too passed away in 2020. However, with the spinoff, Ocean’s 8 being a great success, there are high chances that we might see Sandra Bullock, who plays the role of Clooney’s Danny Ocean’s sister making a return.

Speaking of the original crew, Julia Roberts, Don Cheadle, and a few others may make a return for the next installment.

What might be the future of the Ocean’s movie, only time can tell. Until then you can watch Goerge Clooney and Brad Pitt in their latest movie Wolfs.

