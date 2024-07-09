Is Princess Anne's Upcoming 'Engagements' For Next Week Cancelled? Find Out Why

Princess Anne may miss upcoming engagements following a recent incident, prompting her to cancel scheduled events for the next week. Her next planned visit is to Scotland on July 15th to visit the NLV Pharos ship. Updates on the royal family's website indicate that she is currently "recovering" from the incident. Further details on Princess Anne's situation are awaited.

Princess Anne cancels engagement due to injury

Princess Anne was recently involved in a horse-related accident at her country home. As a result, all of her scheduled engagements for the upcoming week have been officially canceled. Gert's Royals reported that the princess is taking time off to recover from the incident, which was promptly removed from The Royal Diary on the official royal family website.

Her next planned engagement involves visiting the west coast of Scotland to visit the NLV Pharos ship. Princess Anne serves as a patron of the Northern Lighthouse Board, and this engagement is scheduled for the 15th and 16th of this month.

Princess Anne’s Horse accident

Buckingham Palace recently announced that Princess Anne was hospitalized as a "precautionary measure" following an accident on June 24. The palace disclosed that the royal suffered minor injuries and a concussion after the incident at her Gatcombe Park estate. She was subsequently admitted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for observation. The palace assured the public that Princess Anne is expected to make a full recovery.

The announcement also mentioned that Princess Anne's brother, King Charles, has been kept informed about her condition. The royal family expressed their wishes for her speedy recovery. Specific details regarding the accident were not disclosed, though reports suggest it involved an impact from a horse's head or leg.

