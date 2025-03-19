Is Ted Lasso Looking for a New Actor to Play Jason Sudeikis’ Son in Place of Gus Turner for Season 4? Here’s What We Know

Ted Lasso has been officially renewed for season 4. While the cast members of the Emmy-winning show are in talks about the confirmation of the role, the reports have it that the team members are looking for a new actor to play the character of Henry, Jason Sudeikis’ son. In the previous seasons of the show, the fans witnessed Gus Turner playing the role, who is seen to be a soccer-lover.

In the majority of the episodes, Henry is seen to be having FaceTime with his dad, who was coaching a soccer team, on the other side of the world. Henry stayed back with his mother in Kansas City.

Henry would often visit his father in London, even after his parents got separated in the mid-show. The young boy also welcomed his father home at the end of the third season.

As for the cast members for the new season, only Jason Sudeikis has confirmed his appearance. However, other teammates, including Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, and Brett Goldstein, are too in talks with the studio, and are likely to reprise their characters from the previous seasons.

Meanwhile, Jack Burditt has joined the crew for the new season of the show. He is known for executive producing Modern Family and 30 Rock. Other producers joining the team include, Toheeb Jimoh, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee and Bill Wrubel.

Advertisement

Season 4 of Ted Lasso will be penned by Sara Walker and Phoebe Walsh, and Sasha Garron will co-produce the series. Further details on the new season will be rolled out by the makers soon.