Is Tim Burton Returning for Wednesday S2? Learn How Many Episodes Of Jenna Ortega Starrer He Will Be Directing

We all have loved the way Wednesday impressed us. While appreciating the fabulous acting skills of Jenna Ortega, we surely even enjoyed the way Tim Burton brought his skills onto the screens. Well, but the big question is, will he return to the TV screen again after the grand access of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice? As per Al Gough, the talented director will helm a few episodes of the aforementioned series.

In a recent interview with Collider, Gough, who is one of the two co-creators, and Miles Millar spilled the beans about Tim Burton’s involvement as a director for the second season of Wednesday.

"He's doing four. He's doing half the season like he did in Season 1," Gough stated while talking about The Nightmare Before Christmas director.

For those unaware, Burton had worked on the first half of season 1, for Wednesday, while the second half was divided between Gandja Monteiro and James Marshall.

Talking about Burton's time with Jenna Ortega, Gough stressed that the director loves working with the Miller’s Girl actress. The co-creator then also added that even he had thought that Burton wouldn't return for another season; however, surprisingly, he is back.

Al Gough also stressed on the fact that if Tim Burton loves something, he does this with all of his heart, which is the reason that the sequel to Beetlejuice has worked so tremendously at the box office.

“He didn't make it for any other reason than he wanted to make that movie. He wanted to tell that story,” Gough added.

Further in the interview, shedding light on how far we are from watching the great cast of Wednesday on screen, the co-creator stated that the next season is halfway through production. He then added that the Edward Scissorhands director is still working on his part.

Per Collider, the cast and crew had returned to the set back in the month of May, with all the things moving smoothly. Talking about the long gap between the two seasons, the series would have a two-year time gap between the final episode of season 1 and the premiere of season 2.

Looking at this, there are surely many open possibilities for a lot of things to happen around the series this time.

The season would be filled with even more action along with a touch of horror. Moreover, the new season would eliminate the romantic angle that held back its first season.

