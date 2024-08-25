Happy Birthday Tim Burton: Exploring Legendary Director's 10 Best Movies As He Turns 66

Tim Burton has gifted the movie industry some truly iconic, timeless films. By exploring the gothic and horror genres, this visionary director and producer has revolutionized horror and fantasy filmmaking in ways never seen before. From Batman to the revival of Beetlejuice, Burton has brought horror and spookiness right into our living rooms, making them an integral part of our cinematic experience.

Celebrating his 66th birthday soon, take a look at the top 10 Tim Burton movies that are haunting but with a hint of comedy and thrill.

10. Mars Attacks! (1996)

This Tim Burton movie has a funny bone. Before the current alien movies, where the villains are vicious and territorial, Mars Attack was something more lighthearted and filled with humor. Before the millennium began, aliens attacked American soil for invasion. Trying to fit in, these aliens also experiment on humans for fun. Starring Jack Nicholson, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Pierce Brosnan, the movie is a hilarious ride with extraterritorial beings that will make you giggle and spook you inside out.

9. Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Next to the list is, Sleepy Hollow. Another exciting venture of Burton into supernatural fantasy, but not at all funny. The movie stars Johnny Depp as a crime investigator from the late 19th century in New York. A village has been constantly haunted by a headless man killing its victim. As the movie progresses, the officer instigates something happening in the town. Spooked to the core, this movie is a haunting parade that will give you creepy nightmares.

8. Corpse Bride (2005)

Another funny yet enchanting animation of Tim, this movie opens up with a simple plot, but a twist in the tale changes the ending. A young man named Victor is about to get married to an aristocratic lady named Victoria. To get things right on his wedding day, Victor rehearses in a spooky forest and puts a ring on a twig. The twig turns out to be a dead woman who rises from her dead, ready to welcome a blissful, happy married life. What happens next will both fascinate and amaze you.

7. Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Next up on the list we have is a weird story of a man who has scissors in place of his fingers. An unusual story of Edward, who seems to have time-traveled into 1990. He can do wonders with his hands, be it cutting hair, shaping the garden grass, cleaning the yard, or shaping glass and ice into beautiful figurines. But is he allowed to fall in love? This Tim Burton movie is a beautiful satire of a weird-looking man who extraordinarily does ordinary tasks.

6. Batman (1989)

The classic Batman and his Crusader is something that Tim Burton brought alive on screen. The 1989 Batman movie starring Michael Keaton portrayed some of the amazing spectacle of the DC comics. Filled with action, drama, and thriller, Gotham City sees some of the notorious crimes of the Joker and his minions. Batman fights on the edge of the world, keeping the peace of the city.

5. Big Eyes (2014)

The movie talks about the life of a woman, Margaret Keane, who lives in her paintings. She meets a man and has a happy life until things change. She becomes rich by selling her art to the places she only reads, but a secret lies beneath it. A beautiful story directed by Tim Burton, starring Amy Adams, is a mind-changing journey of truth, and the eyes in the painting say it all. Burton crafted an alluring saga of a woman whose big blue eyes speak only the truth.

4. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

The horror musical of 2007, starring Johnny Depp, Alan Rickman, and Helena Bonham Carter, takes you into a world of revenge. Set in late 19th-century London, Benjamin Parker had a lovely life until a corrupt judge exiled him for a false crime. He is filled with revenge; he waits till he is released. He returns to London to find his daughter has been adopted by a family and his wife is dead. To avenge his wife's death, he becomes a killer, trying to kill the judge and everyone who ruined his blissful life.

3. Alice in Wonderland (2010)

The classic Alice in Wonderland brings you a different version of the classic novel. Filled with drama and thrillers, the movie has a lot to amaze fans and something more than you can imagine.

2. Big Fish (2003)

Among the creepy and spooky genres, we have Big Fish, which brings imagination alive. Set in late 1998, a man tells his son a story that seems to be a myth but is a life-changing experience. A romantic love story of a man whose life was filled with drama, action, love, and a legacy of extraordinary things that he will leave for his generations. This Tim Burton movie may seem to be different from what has been mentioned, but it is truly an amazing movie that allows imagination to flow.

1. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Last but not least, we have Beetlejuice. In both the classic late 90's movie and the upcoming revival, Tim Burton brought the classic character of a freak who does some things that are better left not spoken. Starring Michael Keaton in the comic Beetlejuice character, fans brace yourselves for an amazing journey coming out this Halloween month.

Tim Burton has given some of the treasured movies that may never get old. Filled with thrills, spookiness, and haunting fans for more than two decades, Tim Burton has brought a perfect blend of comedy and horror to Hollywood.

