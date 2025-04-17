Is Timothée Chalamet's Sister Against His Relationship With Kylie Jenner? Source Reveals Family's Stance

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been dating for the past two years. While the fans of the actor have been gushing about his PDA-filled moments with the mom of two, his sister reportedly has a contradictory stance on the relationship.

The sources close to the Call Me By Your Name star revealed that Chalamet’s sibling, Pauline, does not approve of her brother being with the The Kardashians star.

Advertisement

The Dune actor and Jenner were recently snapped at Coachella, where the duo could not keep their hands off each other. The reports also suggested that the couple might get engaged, as the movie star has chosen a USD 300,000 ring and was on a hunt for wedding halls in Europe.

Despite the couple heading to take the next steps in their relationship, the reports claim that The Sex Lives of College Girls star believes that Jenner’s values are too different from their family’s.

In conversation with a media portal, one of the insiders shared, “She thinks Kylie is with him because it looks good.” They added, “Pauline is very simple; she likes simple things, and Kylie is the total opposite.”

According to the sources, Chalamet believes his sister to be his “best friend,” but after the movie star has been dating the mom of two, their conversations have been infrequent.

Advertisement

Contrary to the reports, Pauline and Kylie looked comfortable with each other during the afterparty of the Copreni Awards in October last year.

Meanwhile, there had also been rumors of the couple breaking up following their outing to watch the tennis match.

The fans noticed that while Chalamet was invested in the game, Jenner was asking for attention from him while on the screen. Despite the rumors, the pair has been going strong in their relationship.

ALSO READ: Is Timothée Chalamet’s Sister Throwing Shade at Kylie Jenner Over Her Billionaire Status? FIND OUT