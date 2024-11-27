‘It’s An Honor To Win:’ Samuel L. Jackson Says Most People Forget About Your Oscar Nomination

If anyone knows how to be unfiltered in Hollywood, it’s Samuel L. Jackson. The actor candidly shared that it is not really an honor to get nominated but rather it is an honor to actually garner one.

While conversing with the Associated Press, Jackson said, “We’ve been in the business long enough to know that when folks go, ‘It’s just an honor to be nominated,’ No, it ain’t,” adding, “It’s an honor to win.”

The veteran star shared that many people even forget the Academy Awards-nominated performances and sometimes even the people who win the honor. The Django Unchained star shared that one gets nominated and people talk about remembering that, or most individuals do not recall that.

The actor added that it is generally a contest that one does not volunteer to be a part of. He added, “I didn’t go in there so I could flex. ‘Let me do my scene, so you can remember who I was.’”

Jackson told the outlet that when one gets a nomination, people ask which movie they received the nomination for, and after it is done, people have a difficult time recalling who even won that award.

In his decade-long career, the performer has been nominated for only one Academy Award for his performance in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction, which was released in 1995.

In the year 2021, Jackson was presented with an honorary Academy Award. While conversing with Vulture last year, the actor mentioned that it did not "feel honorary" and that he just felt like he was getting an Oscar.

Jackson shared that he had worked hard and earned it, and he was able to name four other instances where he could or should have won or should have been nominated, but he was okay with that. The Marvel star, “It’s mine. I got it. My name’s on it.”

