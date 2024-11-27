Jamie Lee Curtis Supports Pamela Anderson's Makeup-Free Movement with Bare-Faced Selfie on Her 66th Birthday; See PIC Here

When our friends start a movement, we join it without a second thought, and this is a principle Jamie Lee Curtis believes in, too. On Friday, November 22, the actress marked her 66th birthday with a bare-faced selfie to celebrate and support her The Last Showgirl co-star Pamela Anderson’s makeup-free movement. The latter had started it at the Isabel Marant Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week.

“Just out of the shower selfie. Honoring @pamelaanderson @lastshowgirl and her no makeup ownership of self. Sober. Strong. Steady on,” Curtis captioned her post, featuring her smiling from ear to ear while wearing a cozy white turtleneck jumper.

“Let’s F----- GO 66! Just noticed that it looks like I have mascara on, which is clearly a remnant of my workday yesterday. Clearly, mommy didn’t wash her face very well.”

The Last Showgirl, starring Curtis and Anderson, premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in September, where the former spoke to People, revealing that she worked out her conflicting schedule to ensure she participated in the movie because Anderson was in it too.

Singing praises of her co-star, Curtis said what she loves most about Anderson is that she’s been confidently strutting through the “B.S.” of showbiz for so many years, sending a clear message to the players in the field that she doesn’t need to play their games to be successful.

Advertisement

In the movie, Anderson plays Shelly, a seasoned showgirl in her 50s who is tasked with reconnecting with a daughter she barely knows immediately after losing her permanent Las Vegas residency job. Curtis, meanwhile, plays Annette, a cocktail waitress who laughs a little too loud and too often. Annette and Shelly are each other’s ride-or-die in the movie.

The Last Showgirl releases in select theaters on December 13 and nationwide on January 10. Curtis also has the Freaky Friday sequel, Freakier Friday, in the pipeline, though that comes out only in the latter half of 2025.

ALSO READ: Jamie Lee Curtis Addresses Paparazzi 'Intrusion' On Freakier Friday And Shares 'Joy' Of Filming With Lindsay Lohan