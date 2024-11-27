Jamie Lee Curtis Supports Pamela Anderson's Makeup-Free Movement with Bare-Faced Selfie on Her 66th Birthday; See PIC Here

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrated her 66th birthday with a bare-faced selfie on Friday, November 22, supporting Pamela Anderson’s makeup-free movement inspired by her Paris Fashion Week appearance.

By Seema Sinha
Published on Nov 27, 2024  |  09:02 AM IST |  656
Instagram / Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis (L) Pamela Anderson (R) (Instagram / Getty Images)

When our friends start a movement, we join it without a second thought, and this is a principle Jamie Lee Curtis believes in, too. On Friday, November 22, the actress marked her 66th birthday with a bare-faced selfie to celebrate and support her The Last Showgirl co-star Pamela Anderson’s makeup-free movement. The latter had started it at the Isabel Marant Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week.

“Just out of the shower selfie. Honoring @pamelaanderson @lastshowgirl and her no makeup ownership of self. Sober. Strong. Steady on,” Curtis captioned her post, featuring her smiling from ear to ear while wearing a cozy white turtleneck jumper.

“Let’s F----- GO 66! Just noticed that it looks like I have mascara on, which is clearly a remnant of my workday yesterday. Clearly, mommy didn’t wash her face very well.”


The Last Showgirl, starring Curtis and Anderson, premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in September, where the former spoke to People, revealing that she worked out her conflicting schedule to ensure she participated in the movie because Anderson was in it too. 

Singing praises of her co-star, Curtis said what she loves most about Anderson is that she’s been confidently strutting through the “B.S.” of showbiz for so many years, sending a clear message to the players in the field that she doesn’t need to play their games to be successful.

Advertisement

In the movie, Anderson plays Shelly, a seasoned showgirl in her 50s who is tasked with reconnecting with a daughter she barely knows immediately after losing her permanent Las Vegas residency job. Curtis, meanwhile, plays Annette, a cocktail waitress who laughs a little too loud and too often. Annette and Shelly are each other’s ride-or-die in the movie.

The Last Showgirl releases in select theaters on December 13 and nationwide on January 10. Curtis also has the Freaky Friday sequel, Freakier Friday, in the pipeline, though that comes out only in the latter half of 2025.

ALSO READ: Jamie Lee Curtis Addresses Paparazzi 'Intrusion' On Freakier Friday And Shares 'Joy' Of Filming With Lindsay Lohan

FAQ

Why did Jamie Lee Curtis post a bare-faced selfie on her 66th birthday?
Jamie Lee Curtis shared a bare-faced selfie on November 22, 2024, to celebrate her 66th birthday and show support for Pamela Anderson's makeup-free movement, which was launched during Paris Fashion Week.
What is Pamela Anderson’s makeup-free movement?
Pamela Anderson’s makeup-free movement encourages embracing natural beauty and self-acceptance, and it was first introduced at the Isabel Marant Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week.
What is The Last Showgirl about?
The Last Showgirl is a film starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Pamela Anderson. Anderson plays a showgirl in her 50s who reconnects with her daughter after losing her Las Vegas residency. Curtis plays a cocktail waitress named Annette.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Seema Sinha

Greetings! I'm a storytelling enthusiast with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Mumbai University.

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles