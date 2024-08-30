'It's Made Me Nervous': Lil Rod Reveals Why Suing Diddy Has Made Him 'Worried'

The feud between producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Jr. and rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs has got a new turn following a recent interview of Lil Rod with Rolling Stone. The music producer filed a lawsuit against Diddy in February accusing the rapper of $30 million racketeering, sexual assault, and trafficking. Now, Lil Rod has revealed the aftermath of the lawsuit and how he is coping with his life following the big feud.

Lil Rod broke silence on his lawsuit against Diddy

"He’s a monster,” Rodney Jones Jr exclusively told Rolling Stone detailing Diddy as a person. “He’ll do whatever is necessary to get exactly what he wants. He doesn’t take no for an answer,” he added. The producer further alleged that Diddy once told him, “‘I’ll smack my mama’” justifying “anybody who can say that even jokingly is a monster.”

Although Diddy advocates the essence of love in public, Jones said that he is “nothing to be played with” criticizing his alleged contrasting behavior. “For a person whose brand is Love Records, and changed their name to Love and named their kid Love, he doesn’t show love,” he said accusing Diddy that he is just marketing.

Lil Rod further shared that during Thanksgiving, Diddy made him very uncomfortable in Miami. Diddy allegedly went into his bathroom attached to the studio and “summoned” him and DeForrest. “He asked me if I had a $100 bill” and Rod noticed “three white lines on the sink.” The rapper allegedly asked him to do something “I’ve never done before” which for the musician and producer, was awkward. “He was trying to get me to do some drugs,” Lil Rod claimed adding that he would not judge anybody, “but that’s at the top of my list of things I’m afraid to do."

Later in the interview, the producer alleged that he “got threats” as Diddy has a lot of people “on his payroll in a lot of different positions.” It has highly affected Rod’s life in a big way, “He’s very connected. It’s made me nervous traveling.”

Lil Rod said he was scared to go out after the lawsuit

Rod detailed that he used to request to remove his name when going to hotels and once he landed in L.A. despite knowing “he [Diddy] had connections there” Rod got off the plane worrying about his life— “ I masked my face and changed my outfits, trying to disguise myself” and he was very uncomfortable, paranoid, afraid. But he eventually told himself that “you can’t keep living like this.” The producer also admitted to having three therapists.

Following the lawsuit, Rod claimed that his career somewhat derailed, "It’s been very, very tough.” He has completed an album and now needs “someone to come in and help with marketing and the release” after doing the hard part by himself. “But people are too scared, whatever their reasons are, to touch this. I’ve been told the best way to do it is independent,” he said.

In December last year, Diddy also responded to the allegations against him in a post on X. “Enough is enough,” the post reads. He was frustrated with the allegations against him as people tried to “assassinate” his character and destroy his reputation and legacy. The rapper further claimed that the “sickening allegations” made against him by people looking for a “quick payday.” He added, “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Jones who produced Combs' 2023 The Love Album: Off the Grid, also revealed the reason behind coming out to voice against Diddy. He called the rapper “nothing more than a shrewd, crooked businessman.” alleging him as “nothing but a thief” who has “no soul.” The musician also reflected on his Grammy nomination but “I’m sitting here doing nothing, unable to work. This is not right."

Diddy's attorney has reportedly filed a motion to dismiss Lil Rod's lawsuit claiming "Mr. Jones’s lawsuit is pure fiction," (via XXL). "There was no RICO conspiracy and Mr. Jones was not threatened, groomed, assaulted or trafficked,” Diddy’s lawyer Erica Wolff said in a statement to XXL. “We look forward to proving — in a court of law — that all of Mr. Jones’s claims are made up and must be dismissed," Wolff added.

Reportedly, Lil Rod’s lawsuit was not the only one that Diddy faced. His former girlfriend Cassie also filed a lawsuit against the rapper but it was settled while Diddy denied all the allegations.

