It's Okay To Not Be Okay Season 2: Finale leaves a door open for possible Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji reunion

It's Okay To Not Be Okay aired its finale on Sunday night. While fans are feeling bittersweet about the ending, the episode might have left a door open for season 2.
WARNING: Spoilers Ahead: 

It was a satisfying end to It's Okay To Not Be Okay. The tvN drama, starring Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji and Oh Jung Se, premiered its finale episode on Sunday. The 16th episode gave fans a sense of closure as they watched Moon Sang Tae overcome his fears for the butterflies, Ko Mun Yeong publishing a book that was different from her gloomy themed tales with Sang Tae. And Moon Gang Tae's dream of taking a road trip with no responsibilities on his shoulders was fulfilled. 

While it was indeed the happily ever after fans were hoping for, the finale episode left the door for the possibilities of a second season. The first scene that paved the hope for another season came when Ko Mun Yeong paid her mother a visit following the latter's arrest. The interaction gave Ko Mun Yeong a sense of closure. However, her evil mother warned that the young writer will never be able to forget her past. Although Mun Yeong's mother is behind bars, the makers could find a way to unleash the evil thirsting for revenge against her daughter's Prince Charming, breaking open the door for season 2. 

Another scene that led to us hoping that the series could see the trio come together for the second season was Moon brothers go their separate ways. While Moon Gang Tae continued his road trip with Ko Mun Yeong, Moon Sang Tae decided to follow his dream of being a full-time illustrator. During the emotional heart-to-heart conversation between the Moon brothers, Mun Yeong attempts to stop Sang Tae from leaving them. She expresses that she will need Sang Tae to illustrate her stories. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Although it might seem that it was just another statement Mun Yeong says to prevent Sang Tae from leaving, but the statement also hints that Mun Yeong was open to the idea of writing another book, as against her initial retirement plan. This could pave the trio's reunion and who knows, this time around Mun Yeong and Sang Tae might have several stories to tell, given their respective experiences. The supporting characters' storylines are also open for exploration in the new season, giving the makers enough material to set the stage for season 2. 

Do you think It's Okay To Not Be Okay should return for season 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.  

