‘It’s Such A Privilege’: Jonathan Bailey Says He Wants To Be ‘Present’ As A Father; Teases His Co-Parenting And Adoption Plans

Johnathan Bailey would love to be a father one day! In an interview with British Vogue, the actor who’s been making headlines for his performance in the latest musical Wicked, made a new revelation. Bailey admitted that he hopes to welcome kids into his life one day and has already started reading adoption books in preparation.

Yes, it’s such a privilege for a man,” he said of having a child but also clarified that he can’t bring children into his current lifestyle because of his busy schedule. The Bridgerton actor shared that he’s waiting for the right time to bring that lifestyle shift. “I want to make sure I’m going to be present. I’m reading books on adoption," he added.

Bailey also teased his co-parenting plans saying, he might do it “with a woman but I’m thinking it will be with a man.” The actor rose to fame after playing the dashing oldest Bridgerton sibling in the hit Netflix regency-based fantasy drama and has since signed on to many other big-label projects.

In an interview with People magazine, his Wicked co-star Ariana Grande revealed how they became fast friends while working on the film. “I feel like we were both very theater children in the room,” she told the outlet. Bailey chimed in saying, “I mean incessant.”

“And we were very giggly together. That was the tough thing with us. We were the giggliest pair,” she said. However, they both agreed that their giggling nature gave “fizz” to their chemistry. “falling for each other as friends in real life, too. That was such a beautiful part of it. We had the most beautiful time,” the Thank You, Next singer added.

Grande portrays Glinda in the musical prequel to The Wizard of Oz and Bailey stars as her character’s dreamy love interest Prince Fiyero while Cynthia Erivo plays the titular green-skinned witch, Elphaba. The cast also included Ethan Slater, Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage, Bowen Yang, and many others.

Wicked is now available in theaters.