Have Zendaya and Tom Holland Started Wedding Planning? Hairstylist Spills the Tea

Tom Holland and Zendaya make one of the most loved pairs in Hollywood. The couple has been dating for nearly 4 years, and despite being together for so long, fans are disappointed that the Spider-Man: Far from Home co-stars are not married yet. Speaking about the duo’s wedding plans, Zendaya’s hairstylist, Law Roach, has shared major information.

While in conversation with E! News, the professional hairstylist revealed that Holland and Zendaya haven’t even started planning for their big day. Roach also shared that the delay in setting the marriage date is happening because of the actors’ tight schedules.

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s big day DEETS

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, the Euphoria star’s hairstylist, Law Roach, revealed that the actress has been shooting for films back-to-back. Amid the tight work schedules, the duo is not able to set a date for their wedding. Roach said, "The process hasn't even started yet.”

He further explained, "Zendaya is working on so many movies. She's now filming the next iteration of Dune, so she's away doing that. It's so many movies, so we have time. We have a lot of time."

Opening up about the actress’s bridal look, the stylist shared that Zendaya would prefer being a “secret bride.” However, Roach still expressed excitement over Holland and The Greatest Showman star’s wedding.

He told the outlet that he is excited to witness two people, who “really love each other,” exchange their vows and wedding rings. "The fact that the world has been able to share in that love story, I think it's really beautiful,” Roach revealed.

Earlier this year, the couple’s families confirmed that the Uncharted actor had popped the big question to the actress, and she said ‘yes’. According to the reports of TMZ, Tom proposed to Zendaya at one of her family homes over the holidays.

A source, revealing the engagement to People Magazine, said, "Everyone close to them knew an engagement was happening.” They also claimed that the actor had been planning to put a ring on Zendaya’s finger for a while.

