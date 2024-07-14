James Paxton Opens Up About Her Cameo In Glen Powell Starrer Twisters; Claims It As ‘Emotional’ Experience

James Paxton portrayed a cameo role in the upcoming action thriller Twisters. The movie, starring Glen Powell and Daiey Edgar Jones, will be released at the end of this week. James, who is the son of Bill Paxton, opened up about his role in the film while in conversation with Entertainment Weekly.

The actor shared that it was an emotional ride for him on the film sets, especially after his father passed away in 2017. Paxton stated that it took him time to process the loss. Bill Paxton passed away at the age of 61.

James shared that, despite hailing from a family of superstars, he had a hard time landing and getting roles in movies and TV shows. Paxton earlier portrayed the character of his father’s alternate version in Agent S.H.E.I.L.D.

What did James Paxton say about his role in Twisters?

In the upcoming Glen Powell film, James Paxton has gotten a cameo role. Speaking of her experience on the sets, the actor told the media portal, “It took me a little bit of time to process it, just given the context of my dad and his significance in the original and him not being here.”

It further added, “It’s an emotional thing. It wasn’t something that I could really decide immediately, It took a little time just to process it, just the magnitude of it.”

Speaking of his dad in the interview, Paxton stated that he felt his father’s spirits on the sets to “cheer everyone in this production on to success because I know he would be. I wanted to do something that really honors his presence in this new chapter and really does something for him.”

He added, “And I realized there’s a lot of amazing people involved in this that I would love to get to know. And so it ended up feeling like the right thing to do, to be representative of Dad there.”

What will Twisters be about?

The upcoming action film Twisters is all set to release in theaters on Friday. The movie stars Valerie Jenkins, Tony Sellers, David C. Tam, David Taylor, and others, alongside Powell and Edgar Jones.

As for the plot, the synopsis of the film reads, “Haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado, Kate Cooper gets lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi, to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. She soon crosses paths with Tyler Owens, a charming but reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures.”

Twisters will hit theaters on July 19.

