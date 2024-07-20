Jane Fonda Remembers Her ‘Friend And Neighbor’ Bob Newhart Following Actor’s Death At 94

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Jane Fonda paid her respects to the actor-comedian Bob Newhart, who passed away on Thursday at 94. Fonda, on her Instagram account, shared a picture of herself with Newhart and wrote a heartfelt note in the caption. The comedian breathed his last at his Los Angeles home after suffering from severe illness for a long time. The Book Club actress not only shared a bond of friendship with the late actor but also shared a neighboring house. Fonda shared that the actor and his wife would often invite the actress to their place for dinner.

The Grace and Frankie actress shared that when Newhart and his wife got to know about Fonda celebrating Mother’s Day by herself, they gave a call to spend the day with them. The Hollywood actress revealed that she was in awe of the kind nature the Elf actor had for others.

Jane Fonda’s tribute to Bob Newhart

On her Instagram account, the legendary actress shared her thoughts over Bob Newhart’s death. Fonda claimed that she shared a great bond with The Big Bang Theory actor and his wife, who too passed away last year. The caption of the actress’ post read, "Bob Newhart has been my neighbor and friend for 8 years. His best friend, Don Rickles, also lived here. First Rickles went, then his wife, Barbara. Bob’s wife, Ginnie, passed away last year.”

She further wrote, "All of us here envision Bob back with his bestie and with Ginnie, his beloved girl. They’re probably doubled over laughing."

The Monster-in-law actress was fascinated by the actor’s kindness towards her, as he, along with his wife, invited the Fonda over to their place to celebrate the smallest of occasions. The actress shared that her neighbors were too welcoming.

What did Jane Fonda say about the welcoming nature of Bob Newhart and his wife?

In a conversation with an entertainment portal, Jane Fonda described Newhart as welcoming and kind. The actress revealed, "As I’m the oldest one around here these days, Bob liked to have me come over to reminisce with him about the old timers, Red Skelton, Ed Sullivan, and my dad. We’d have a beer, and I’d leave when one of his children would signal that he was tired.”

She continued, "One Mother’s Day, I was alone, so Bob and Ginnie invited me to join them and their children and grandchildren for dinner. They were so welcoming. I will miss our times together."

Bob Newhart is survived by his four children and ten grandchildren.

