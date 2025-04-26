Jason Isaacs Says He’ll Be Forgotten as Lucius Malfoy After New Harry Potter Series

Jason Isaacs has recently reminisced about his legendary role as Lucius Malfoy as the upcoming Harry Potter series looms. Isaacs is still getting used to his last few moments as the one and only Lucius Malfoy before having another actor carry on the enigma his character left behind in the movies.

Advertisement

In a recent visit to The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, he openly discussed his experience working within the iconic film franchise, admitting that with a new take in the pipeline, his own interpretation will become part of the series' legacy soon.

Isaacs confirmed that he is enjoying the fame he continues to get, aware that the new generation of viewers will shortly connect Lucius Malfoy to a new face. He appeared in six of the eight original Harry Potter movies, becoming synonymous with the character of Draco Malfoy's father.

"I have to say I'll milk this because this time next year, there's gonna be another Lucius Malfoy, and he's gonna be fantastic, and I'll be long forgotten. So, I am savoring every other applause I get," Isaacs stated.

Although Isaacs clarified that he is not looking for additional praise, he reiterated his excitement for the upcoming TV series, expressing optimism that the new installment will be fantastic. He said, "It's not me trying to fish for compliments or more applause. I'm just saying they are making the TV series, and it will be brilliant."

Advertisement

He cited that, while his contribution to The White Lotus is now of a bygone season, the same will go for his tenure as Malfoy in the future. "And I will be, you know, like, just like I'm now last season's White Lotus actor, I will be the last iteration of Lucius Malfoy, and that's fine by me," he further explained.

Warner Bros. Discovery has yet to confirm the entire cast and release of the upcoming Harry Potter series. Each of the seasons of the show will reportedly take on each book by J.K. Rowling, showcasing the wizardry with greater depth.

Meanwhile, fans can watch Jason Isaacs in The White Lotus Season 3 on Max.

ALSO READ: Jason Isaacs Gets Slammed for Calling White Lotus’ Full-Frontal Scene ‘Double Standard’; Netizens Label Him 'Tone Deaf'