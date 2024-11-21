Jelly Roll's Daughter Bailee Shares Her Future Goals, Reveals If She Will Follow Dad's Footsteps: 'I Think It's Very Complex'

Jelly Roll's teen daughter, Bailee, has revealed her future goals, and they might not include following her father's footsteps into the music industry. She appeared on the podcast Dumb Blonde, where her stepmother Bunnie Xo was the host. Bailee talked about her future plans to pursue a law degree and how her career would be different from her father’s music.

On November 18, Bailee, 16, made an ambitious claim that in the coming years, she will be attending Columbia University and will be earning a degree in law. She is rather pleased to see her father's success in the music industry but has no desire to join as she does not find herself being general in the future.

The Save Me hitmaker's daughter said, "I wanna go to Columbia for law. That's where I wanna go, and I wanna study law. As for music, I don't have any plans for it right now. I don't know if I ever."

Bailee revealed she wants to practice in the area of criminal defense law going straight for narcotics; she says the area seems to be focused, morally correct, and provides enough challenges. The complexity and the number of loopholes surrounding these cases seem to excite her passion for wanting to take part in them. That passion, she said about law, is one of the reasons she will not take up other areas like medicine.

The teen opined, "I think it's very complex. It's very complex, morally and legally. There's a lot of loopholes. It's wild, to be honest. And I think that's part of the reason I'm so invested in it."

"Because if I was going into medicine, I would have done medicine, and I hate the medical field. I hate Western medicine. I hate the way that we handle health and health insurance and everything, and I couldn't—there was no getting into that for me," she added.

Not only does Jelly Roll's daughter have set her education goals, but she also continues talking about her lifetime plans she is ambitious about. She will be making a difference in whatever capacity she ends up on the field, whether lawyer or congresswoman, judge or even president—the world will be her oyster.

