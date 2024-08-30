Jelly Roll Surprises Kids in Utah With 700 Dollars At a Lemonade Stand Ahead of His Tour

Jelly Roll showed up at a children's lemonade stand and gave them 700 dollars ahead of his tour kick-off.

The kids selling lemonade in West Valley City, Utah were in for a sweet surprise when the Save Me singer decided to pay them a visit on Sunday, August 25. The country star contributed to the kids’ venture with close to 700 dollars just before embarking on his Beautifully Broken Tour with a show at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on the 27th of August. It is indeed an extraordinary gesture for the star on such a busy week.

One of the mothers of the children, Wendy Gardunio, posted pictures of Jelly Roll hugging the kids and the money he gifted them on her Facebook page. She added in her post how mystified she was meeting him. She wrote, "Who would have thought that we would run into Jelly Roll in West Valley. And for him to be so generous with giving them almost $700."

The Son of a Sinner singer is no stranger to donating with an open heart. Most recently, he announced that all profits from his upcoming album Beautifully Broken will go to a charity helping with mental health and recovery from addiction. On October 11th, his tenth studio album which contains such singles like I Am Not Okay and Liar will be available on all streaming platforms. Meanwhile, ESPN has chosen his song Get By as a soundtrack for the College Football Season 2024.

He told The New York Times Magazine, "I’m looking for songs that have a purpose." He said he moved past the place where he used to record songs simply for the sake of capital, he now records songs with messages.

Advertisement

Jelly Roll’s contribution to social causes is also visible in the song with Eminem titled Somebody Save Me, which is included in Eminem's recent album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce). The music video for the track partners with a mental healthcare platform offering free services to fans for a month.

The sample comes from Jelly Roll's Save Me song. Incorporating the two was special for him as he related to Eminem's music and admired him because he had been through the same circumstances.

ALSO READ: Eminem Revisits Missed Family Moments in Emotional Somebody Save Me Music Video From The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) Featuring Jelly Roll