Jenna Bush Hager Auditions for Role in Dolly Parton's Broadway Musical

Jenna Bush Hager, the co-host of Today with Hoda & Jenna and former first daughter, is setting her sights on a new stage—Broadway! On the December 9 episode of the NBC daytime show, Bush Hager humorously expressed her dream of landing a role in Dolly Parton’s upcoming biographical Broadway musical, Dolly: An Original Musical.

While discussing the nationwide casting call for the musical, Bush Hager playfully auditioned for a part, saying, “Dolly, please? I just want a little small part!” Her co-host, Hoda Kotb, chimed in to support her, joking that all Jenna wanted was to be “an extra, just in the back, having coffee.”

Bush Hager even recorded an audition video, performing a spoken rendition of the lyrics to Parton’s hit song “Jolene.” She completed the look with a curly, bleach-blonde wig, laughing, “It was the best we could do on short notice.” Though her vocal performance was lighthearted, it highlighted her enthusiasm for being part of the production.

Dolly Parton’s musical, Dolly: An Original Musical (previously titled Hello, I’m Dolly), will chronicle the iconic singer’s life and career. Featuring both classic hits and new songs written by Parton, the show promises to celebrate her journey and the people who shaped it. Directed by Bartlett Sher and co-written by Parton and Maria S. Schlatter, the musical is also conducting open casting calls to discover fresh talent to portray Parton on stage.

Advertisement

Parton herself, 78, shared the news of the open auditions on her social media earlier this month, saying, “I want to give you the chance to help me bring my story to Broadway — and maybe even play me!”

Whether or not Jenna Bush Hager’s Broadway dreams come true, her playful audition brought a dose of fun to the Todayshow and highlighted the excitement surrounding Dolly: An Original Musical. As Dolly Parton searches for talent to bring her story to life, fans can look forward to a dazzling production that celebrates the legend’s iconic career.

Jenna Bush Believes That THIS Celebrity Could Fill In The Seat Of Hoda Kotb As Today Replacement; Read Inside