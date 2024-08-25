Jennifer Aniston's Potential Role in 9 To 5 Reboot Revealed As Diablo Cody Drops Major Hint; You Won't Believe What's Coming

The Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody has hinted that the 9 To 5 reboot is underway, with Jennifer Aniston set to produce the project. Cody praised the Friends star, saying that Aniston has the power to make anything happen in the industry.

Describing Aniston as her dream collaborator, Cody revealed that the Hollywood star is one of the coolest people to work with. The rumors about the sequel film have been circulating for quite some time, but Cody's statement confirms the alleged reports.

In conversation with People Magazine, the screenwriter praised the Murder Mystery actress by sharing that she is the prettiest and the coolest. Cody told the entertainment outlet, “Jennifer Aniston is just the coolest girl in the world, right?”

She further added, “She can make anything happen. She's incredibly powerful. And she's gorgeous and she's cool.”

Furthermore, the producer shared that she had been too excited to get on board with the film. Cody claimed that when she learned that the iconic film’s sequel was looking for a writer, she thought to herself that it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Elaborating the statements, she said, “I thought, ‘If I don't do this, I'm going to regret it.’ And that's always the sign. I think to myself, ‘Would I be viciously jealous of the person who took this job if I didn't take it?’ If the answer is yes, I have to do it.”

The original film starred Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton, and Lily Tomlin. It focused on three women navigating and challenging the sexist environment of their office. The Young Adult writer revealed that she was hired by Echo Films, owned by actress Kristen Hahn and We Are the Millers actress. Cody shared that the story of 9 To 5 has resonated with her own experience working in the corporate world, igniting her passion for writing.

The updates regarding the upcoming sequel to 9 To 5 have been kept mostly under wraps by the creators and the studios and will be officially announced to the fans soon.

