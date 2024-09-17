Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Moving Forward With Divorce Despite Recent Family Gathering: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are not reconciling despite hanging out together with their kids over the weekend. The couple is reportedly still moving forward with the divorce initiated by JLo on August 20, the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding.

“They are still moving forward with the divorce,” a source told People recently, adding that the former flames are currently in the middle of amicably working out financial details. “They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out,” the tipster added of Bennifer’s reunion, which included the Argo star’s two younger children, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, and Lopez’s 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

The source confirmed to the aforementioned publication that the group dined at the Polo Lounge inside the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 14.

Affleck’s 18-year-old daughter, who is known to be close to JLo, was notably absent from the family get-together as she recently left for college at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. The teenager, however, spent quality time with Lopez in New York over the summer.

Despite spending the summer on separate coasts amid their estrangement, Affleck and Lopez reunited on several occasions for the sake of their family, including coming together for Violet and Samuel’s graduations.

The source told People that despite their pending divorce, since the kids always got along and had fun together, Lopez did not mind seeing Affleck on Saturday, as seeing the kids happy has always been and will always be her top priority.

On the work front, the singer-actress recently returned to LA from a trip to the Toronto International Film Festival, where she promoted her upcoming film Unstoppable. The event on September 6 marked her first public appearance since her divorce filing, and a source told People at the time that JLo was happy to be in the spotlight because of her work again and not because of her personal life.

The film, which tells the inspiring life story of real-life wrestler Anthony Robles, is produced by Affleck’s production company, Artists Equity.

Despite their connection being almost done on the personal front, Lopez and Affleck remain involved professionally, with the actor-producer producing one more project—Kiss of the Spiderwoman—starring his estranged wife.

