Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck’s Divorce: Judge’s Ties To Both Parties Fuel Public Interest

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s highly publicized divorce was already attracting significant attention, but a newly revealed detail has piqued public interest even more. According to TMZ, the judge overseeing the famous estranged couple’s divorce case has personal connections to both the stars as well as one of her exes.

Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, on August 20, the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding. The singer made the move following months of speculation about issues in their relationship, just two years after they rekindled their romance. The filing in the Los Angeles Superior Court is being overseen by Judge Bradley S. Phillips.

Phillips has previous connections to both Affleck and Lopez. His link to Lopez is through her ex-fiance, Alex Rodriguez. This connection comes via Phillips's son-in-law, Strand Conover, a partner at the prominent Hollywood agency WME. Conover has reportedly worked with both the Oscar winner and the former MLB player. The tie raised concerns of a possible conflict of interest on the presiding judge’s part, but Phillips was quick to shrug off the doubts.

The judge said in the court papers reviewed by TMZ that his indirect affiliation to both parties won’t impact “his ability to be fair and impartial.” He also informed in the docs that he hasn’t yet and nor will he ever speak to his son-in-law about the couple's case.

In her divorce filing with the actor-director, Lopez waived rights for spousal support and requested the court to not grant the same to Affleck either. The duo also reportedly had no prenuptial agreement in place.

Here’s a dust-off of Lopez’s relationship with Alex Rodriguez: The duo had been linked since early 2017, got engaged in 2019, and broke up in 2021. Lopez rekindled her romance with Affleck just a few months after parting ways with the athlete and got married twice to the Argo star the following year.

Since filing for divorce from Affleck, Lopez has asked the court to restore her maiden name.

