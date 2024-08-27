Jennifer Garner and John Miller's Relationship Timeline; Here’s All You Need to Know About Their Dating History

Jennifer Garner and John Miller are one of Hollywood’s couples known for keeping their relationship private.

The actress, famous for her role in 13 Going on 30, and the CEO began dating in 2018, around the time Garner finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck, with whom she shares three children: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

A source told PEOPLE that despite her divorce being recent, Garner had already felt single for some time. The source noted that dating felt like a natural step for her. While she would always care about and support Affleck as a father, she was ready to move on and was excited about her future.

Miller, who was previously married to violinist Caroline Campbell and shares two children with her, filed for divorce in 2011.

By 2020, it appeared Garner and Miller had separated. However, they seemed to rekindle their relationship the following year, as they were seen together on several occasions.

The couple remains extremely private about their relationship, never discussing it publicly or making public appearances together. Despite this, fans are pleased to see them both finding happiness again. Here’s a detailed timeline of Jennifer Garner and John Miller's relationship.

Jennifer Garner begins dating John Miller after finalizing divorce from Ben Affleck

On November 7, 2018, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck officially finalized their divorce. A private judge signed off on their divorce and submitted the judgment. The couple agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their three children and committed to attending co-parenting therapy sessions monthly for at least six months to support their family's adjustment.

Just two days later, on November 9, 2018, Jennifer Garner and John Miller made their first public appearance as a couple. They attended a showing of the musical Dear Evan Hansen at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles. Although Garner and Miller entered and exited the theater separately, a photo captured them smiling together in the backseat of a vehicle. A source informed PEOPLE that their relationship was still casual and Garner wasn't ready to label Miller as her boyfriend. The source emphasized that Garner enjoyed her time with Miller, appreciated his attention, and valued their easygoing dynamic. It was also mentioned that Garner prioritized her children and would only see Miller when she wasn't busy with them, a fact that Miller fully understood.

Almost a year later, on September 19, 2019, Garner and Miller were seen together again, dining at Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, California. The couple arrived separately for the dinner, continuing their pattern of keeping their relationship low-key.

In January 2020, Jennifer Garner hinted at her single status in a playful interaction on social media. After posting a meme about different photos she would use for various social media profiles, a fan suggested she switch the photos for Instagram and Tinder. Garner humorously replied, "Shoot, is THAT why no one swipes?" Around the same time, Garner expressed to PEOPLE her readiness for a "fresh start" in 2020, focusing on family and friends without mentioning Miller.

By March 2021, Garner confirmed in an interview with PEOPLE that she was single. She described feeling "sturdy" and content with her life at home with her children, despite the occasional challenges. While Garner was uncertain about marrying again, she did not rule out the possibility of future relationships, saying, "I definitely don't think that I'll be single forever. But this is not the time. I don't need to complicate it; I'm good."

From private dates to public appearances and Garner's focus on family

On October 10, 2018, PEOPLE reported that Jennifer Garner was starting to date again shortly after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized. A source mentioned that Garner was eager to move on and had been patient while Affleck completed his rehab. Now that the divorce was official, she was ready to explore new relationships. Although she was open to dating, the source noted that she wasn’t yet serious about anyone and was primarily focused on her children and career.

By October 24, 2018, it was confirmed that Garner was dating John Miller, the CEO of CaliGroup, which owns CaliBurger and invests in technology. The relationship was described as casual and not serious at that time, with Miller not having met Garner’s children.

On October 31, 2018, further details emerged about Garner’s relationship with Miller. While it was still casual, Garner was reportedly enjoying their time together. The source added that both Garner and Miller were focused on their families and managing their new relationship around their responsibilities. Garner seemed excited about the future and moving forward with her life.

Jennifer Garner and John Miller's rare public sightings

On August 17, 2021, Jennifer Garner was photographed with John Miller in New York City, marking their first sighting together after confirming her single status earlier that year. Garner was dressed casually in a sweater, jeans, a face mask, and thick-rimmed glasses, while Miller wore dark pants and a rolled-up flannel shirt.

On September 29, 2021, the couple was again seen walking together in New York City, both in casual outfits and carrying coffee cups.

In early March 2022, Garner and Miller made another rare appearance, this time at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. They were spotted arriving together after Garner's premiere of The Adam Project. They stayed close but did not show any public displays of affection.

By August 2022, Garner and Miller were seen in Los Angeles, returning from what looked like a workout session. Garner wore a black athleisure outfit, and Miller was in a gray T-shirt.

On January 28, 2023, the couple was photographed in Santa Barbara, California, holding hands and smiling during a stroll.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE on February 1, 2023, that Garner and Miller had been back together for a year and were very happy. The source mentioned that their relationship was special but had its challenges due to their family commitments.

John Miller showed his support for Garner at the premiere of The Last Thing He Told Me on April 13, 2023, although he did not join her on the red carpet.

On August 14, 2023, Garner and Miller were seen jogging together in Brentwood, California. Garner wore a black tank top and leggings, while Miller was in gray sweatpants and a CaliGroup T-shirt.

In the spring of 2024, they were photographed walking together in Los Angeles on April 24. Garner wore jeans, sneakers, and a striped sweater, while Miller opted for jeans, brown boots, and a light blue button-down shirt with a denim jacket.

Just days before, on April 21, 2024, a source revealed that Garner and Miller were happy in their relationship, even as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s separation made headlines.

