Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Christmas In Aspen With Kids, Actress Shares Snowy Snaps From Their Outing; SEE Here

Jennifer Lopez celebrated Christmas with her kids in Aspen amid her divorce from Ben Affleck. The Atlas actress shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram, showing a glimpse into her family vacation. One of the snaps featured Lopez, her 16-year-old child Emme, and her niece Lucie huddled up wearing winter gear while each holding a coffee cup.

Another video showed the gorgeous snowcapped view of Aspen from her home’s window. The pictures also featured a rare appearance of JLo’s sister Lynda and another snap captured Emme and Lucie sitting next to a Christmas tree in matching pajamas, surrounded by presents.

The On The Floor singer kept her winter fashion game on point by wearing a large fur hood and matching boots. Meanwhile, her child donned a warm black puffy jacket to keep warm.

Earlier that day, the actress shared a glimpse of her family’s Christmas Eve celebration on her Instagram stories. The post showed her gathered around a fireplace with her sister and kids for a cozy celebration. “Merry Christmas Eve to you and yours,” she wrote in her caption.

The video post also featured a giant glittering Christmas tree in the corner of the living room and a fleeting look at her kids Emme and twin sibling Max whom she shares with ex-husband Mark Anthony.

Lopez surrounded herself with family amid her messy and public divorce from Ben Affleck. The now estranged couple first got engaged in 2000 which was called off due to their inability to handle media pressure at the time.

They rekindled their romance in 2021 and said ‘I do’ a year later. However, their whirlwind reunion was shortlived as the actress filed for divorce ending their two-year-long marriage. Through the course of their marriage, the couple had become a blended family which included their kids from respective previous partners.

As per multiple outlets, Lopez’s kids developed a close bond with Affleck’s children Violet, 19, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. So, despite breaking their marriage they hope to remain in each other’s lives and close circle of people.