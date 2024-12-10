Jeremy Allen White Cast In Star Wars Mandalorian & Grogu For THIS Role; Learn Here

The Star Wars franchise continues to grow with time. With the space opera set to bring forth a new adventure, Jeremy Allen White has now joined the cast. The actor, widely appreciated for his role in The Bear, has become the latest addition to this grand, generation-spanning franchise filled with drones, aliens, and robots.

The news was first reported by Deadline, which also mentioned that the actor will not just make a small cameo but will play a significant role.

In the Star Wars: Mandalorian & Grogu movie, Jeremy Allen White will portray Rotta the Hutt. For those who find the name familiar, Rotta is the son of Jabba the Hutt.

Allen White will be playing the role of the intergalactic crime boss, who resembles a large, snake-like creature with menacing eyes. While there are no confirmed details about Rotta the Hutt's appearance, the outlet suggested that the actor from The Iron Claw will be voicing a CGI character.

For those unaware, several relatives of Jabba the Hutt have already appeared throughout the Star Wars series, including The Book of Boba Fett and movies such as Episode I: The Phantom Menace.

Previously announced cast members of Star Wars: Mandalorian & Grogu include Pedro Pascal, who will reprise his role as Mando, and Ghostbusters actress Sigourney Weaver.

The latest entry in the space opera film franchise will be directed by The Jungle Book director Jon Favreau. Meanwhile, the screenplay will be co-written by Dave Filoni.

The first footage of Star Wars: Mandalorian & Grogu was revealed at D23 in August at the Honda Center in Anaheim. For those unfamiliar, this event was attended by both Favreau and Filoni.

Star Wars: Mandalorian & Grogu is scheduled to release on May 22, 2026.

