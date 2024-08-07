Jessica Simpson Reacts to Rumors That She Has Started Drinking Alcohol Again After Being Sober for Over 6 Years

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol addiction

Jessica Simpson gave a fitting reply and shut down rumors that she's drinking alcohol again. On August 5, the singer posted a photo on Instagram celebrating her son Ace’s 11th birthday. She received an unrelated comment from a follower who told her to “STOP DRINKING!”

The singer responded quickly, dismissing the claim: “I haven’t wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017, and it has been the best decision I’ve made for myself and for my family,” she wrote. “Thank you for your concern, but you have me very misunderstood. Sending love your way,” she added. Following her response, the Instagram user immediately apologized for the unfounded assumption.

Simpson has been sober since October 2017 after a brief struggle with substance use. In addition to son Ace, Simpson is mom to daughters Maxwell, 12, and Birdie, 5, whom she shares with her husband Eric Johnson.

The singer has been transparent and authentic about her struggle with embracing sobriety. In 2021, she celebrated her progress by sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram, describing how she felt the day she decided to begin her sobriety journey. She referred to herself as an unrecognizable version and admitted she needed serious self-discovery.

She noted, "There is so much stigma around the word 'alcoholism' or the label of an 'alcoholic,'" and realized that her true work was to accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self-sabotage.

Simpson now feels free from negative feelings and admitted that the issue wasn't the alcohol but within herself. She lacked self-love and respect. However, she has made peace with the unpleasant parts of her past and is now honest and candid, with courage in her soul and power in her mind.

In January 2020, Simpson opened up to PEOPLE about her journey in a cover story interview surrounding her memoir titled Open Book. She said that she knew she had reached rock bottom when on Halloween 2017 she was zoning out and was unable to dress her kids for the event.

"I was terrified of letting them see me in that shape," Simpson wrote in her book. "I am ashamed to say that I don't know who got them into their costumes that night."

The next day she told her close group of friends who came to visit her that something did not feel right and if it was the alcohol that was causing all the issues, she needed to truly stop it.

She also added that "it was a long, hard emotional journey" — but "there's just no better gift."

