Joey King Stars In Dystopian Thriller Film Uglies; Here’s All We KNOW So Far

Joey King is challenging beauty norms in the upcoming dystopian film Uglies. This movie comes from a 2005 novel for young adults by Scott Westerfeld. In this film, King plays Tally, a young girl who will have to undergo surgery at age sixteen, so that she can become pretty.

Tally looks forward to changing her body. She is anxious to mingle with other people. But when her friend runs away, everything changes. Tally goes on a journey to find her friend and asks herself questions about beauty and society.

Directed by McG of Charlie's Angels fame, Uglies stars Keith Powers, Chase Stokes, Brianne Tju, Jan Luis Castellanos, Charmin Lee, and Laverne Cox. At twenty-five years old and older now King also expressed her long-time love for this story stating that she has had a passion for it since the age of eleven.

Scott Westerfeld was deeply involved in adapting his novel into a screenplay. He served as an executive producer while working closely with McG. The director praised Westerfeld's commitment to the story noting that he wanted to get all details right.

Westerfeld attested how much McG was committed to the project and how much the world depicted in the book meant to him. Uglies does not sound like one of those films that deviate from its source text but rather offers another examination of social norms of beauty.

From September 13 you will be able to watch Uglies on Netflix.

