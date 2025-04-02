John Wick 5 Confirmed Despite Keanu Reeves Not Wanting to Return; Check Out Details About Spin-Offs and More

The John Wick franchise is far from over. Despite previous suggestions that John Wick: Chapter 4 would be the end of the road for Keanu Reeves’ titular character, Lionsgate has officially announced John Wick: Chapter 5. Alongside the main sequel, the studio has also confirmed a host of spin-offs, including a Donnie Yen-led project, an animated series, and even a high-budget video game.

The news broke during Lionsgate’s major presentation at CinemaCon, held at Caesars Palace Colosseum in Las Vegas. The studio revealed that Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Wick, with longtime director Chad Stahelski returning to helm and produce the film. Producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road are also set to return.

The franchise’s previous installment, John Wick: Chapter 4, was a massive box-office success, earning over $440 million globally. Each of the four films has impressively outperformed its predecessor, helping the franchise surpass $1 billion in total earnings.

In addition to John Wick 5, the universe continues to expand with multiple spin-offs. The Ana de Armas-led film Ballerina is scheduled for release on June 6, while Donnie Yen will direct and star in a spinoff centered around his character, Caine, with production starting this summer. The franchise has also delved into television with The Continental: From the World of John Wick, available on Peacock and Amazon Prime. Additionally, a new series, John Wick: Under the High Table, is in development, with Stahelski and Reeves serving as executive producers.

Advertisement

Beyond film and television, Lionsgate is fully capitalizing on the brand with an immersive John Wick-themed experience in Las Vegas and a highly anticipated AAA video game in the works.

Despite Keanu Reeves’ previous comments about wanting John Wick’s story to conclude with Chapter 4, Lionsgate appears determined to keep the franchise alive. With new projects spanning multiple formats, the John Wick universe is set to grow even bigger. Fans can now eagerly anticipate what’s next for the legendary assassin. Stay tuned for more updates as details unfold.

ALSO READ: Ana de Armas Faces Off Against Keanu Reeves’ John Wick in Ballerina Trailer; Details and Release Date Inside