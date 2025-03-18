Box Office: John Wick 4 opens in China with USD 3.3 million weekend, outperforms Mickey 17

Two years after its global release, John Wick: Chapter 4 finally debuted in China on March 14, and the audience reception suggests that its delayed arrival hadn’t dulled interest among fans. Despite being long available via piracy in the country, the Keanu Reeves-led action thriller grossed an impressive USD 3.3 million over its three-day opening weekend.

The breakdown of its earnings is as follows:

The film raked in USD 767,000 on its first day, i.e., Friday. On Saturday, it earned USD 1.5 million. And on Sunday, it sold USD 980,000 worth of tickets.

John Wick 4’s strong debut has already surpassed Mickey 17, which has earned just USD 2 million in China after 10 days.

The first John Wick installment to receive a theatrical release in China, Chapter 4 has seemingly benefited from the presence of Hong Kong action star Donnie Yen, who was kept front and center in local marketing. While the audience score on China’s leading ticketing platform Maoyan is yet to be revealed, the film holds a solid 7.3 rating on Douban, a popular site where viewers have been sharing their thoughts for some time.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 4 is the sequel to John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019). Alongside Reeves and Yen, the film’s star-studded cast features Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Clancy Brown, and Ian McShane. Notably, this marks the second collaboration between Donnie Yen and Scott Adkins following Ip Man 4: The Finale (2019).

The film, penned by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, was officially announced by Lionsgate in May 2019, before audiences even gave their verdict on Parabellum. It is the first installment in the franchise not penned by its creator, Derek Kolstad. Principal photography took place across France, Germany, New York City, and Japan. Initially scheduled for a May 2021 release, the film was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic before premiering in London in March 2023 and releasing in the U.S. the same month.

Worldwide, John Wick: Chapter 4’s gross stands at USD 440.1 million. The John Wick universe is expanding, with the spin-off Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, set for a June 6 release. Additionally, a second spin-off focusing on Donnie Yen’s character, Caine, is in development.