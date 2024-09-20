Johnny Depp To Receive Career Honor At Rome Film Festival Amid Premiere of His Upcoming Biopic Modì

Johnny Depp is all set to premiere his upcoming biopic Modì at the Rome Film Festival, which opens at the venue on October 16. Apart from the film, Depp will also be present at the event to receive a career award. While the details of the honor have not been rolled out yet, the actor will be handed over the prize for his performances throughout his career in the Hollywood industry.

As for the movie, Modì is based on the life story of the Italian artist, Amedeo Modigliani. Apart from the Pirates of the Caribbean star playing the role of director in the film, it will star the Italian actor, Riccardo Scamarcio, who will be seen donning the suit of the sculptor, known for his modern art styles. Before being available for the audience to watch, the movie will launch in Rome’s non-competitive Grand Public section.

The other members of the stellar cast include Maurice Gangnat, Antonia Desplat, Stephen Graham, Bruno Gouery, Ryan McParland and Sally Phillips.

Modì is set in the era of World War I, and the 72 hours “will become a turning point in his life, ultimately solidifying his reputation as an artistic legend.” The film is hailed by Barry Navidi Productions and IN.2 Films.

According to the synopsis of the film, “A 72-hour whirlwind through the streets of WWI Paris, Italian bohemian artist Modigliani attempts to out maneuver bombs, policemen, girlfriends and critics in an increasingly desperate search for a home for his art.”

As for the Edward Scissorhands actor, Depp has returned to the director’s chair after more than a decade. The actor marked his directorial debut with the Marlon Brando starrer, The Brave.

Depp had been working on his directorial Italian film since 2022, the year which also marked his legal battle with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, over an op-ed released by the latter. Amidst fighting the lawsuit, Depp made his return to the spotlight by appearing at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023 and starring in Maïwenn’s Jeanne du Barry.

The Rome Film Festival will run for more than a week from October 16 to October 27.

